India's crude steel output falls 3% to 8.5 MT in September: Worldsteel

India's crude steel production fell by 2.9 percent to 8.520 million tonnes (MT) in September 2020, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

The country had produced 8.772 MT of crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

However, global steel output has shown a positive trend, the data showed.

"Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to worldsteel was 156.359 MT in September 2020, a 2.9 percent increase compared to 151.885 MT in September 2019," worldsteel said.

The body added that "due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month''s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month''s production update."

According to the worldsteel data, China registered a 10.09 percent year-on-year growth in steel output at 92.555 MT during September 2020, as compared to 83.447 MT in September 2019.

The US produced 5.709 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 18.5 percent as compared to 7.004 MT output in September 2019.

Japan produced 6.486 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 19.3 percent from 8.039 MT a year ago.

South Korea''s steel production for the month under review stood at 5.831 MT, up 2.1 percent as compared to 5.711 MT in September 2019, the data showed.

Germany produced 3.018 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 9.7 percent from September 2019, while Italy produced 1.794 MT of crude steel in the month, down 18.7 percent from a year ago.

France produced 0.963 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 20.1 percent over September 2019. Spain''s steel production for September 2020 stood at 0.936 MT, down 20.7 percent year-on-year.

"Brazil produced 2.574 MT of crude steel in September 2020, up by 7.5 percent from September 2019. Turkey's crude steel production for September 2020 was at 3.225 MT, up 18 per ent from September 2019," worldsteel said.