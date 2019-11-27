App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output falls 3.4% to 9.089 MT in October: Report

Global steel output stood at 151.494 MT in October 2019, 2.8 per cent down compared to 155.833 MT October 2018, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel output fell 3.4 per cent to 9.089 million tonne (MT) during October this year, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel). The country had produced 9.408 MT crude steel during the same month a year-ago, the global industry body said in its latest report.

Global steel output stood at 151.494 MT in October 2019, 2.8 per cent down compared to 155.833 MT October 2018, it said.

"While China's crude steel production for October 2019 was 81.521 MT, a decrease of 0.6 per cent compared to 82.014 MT in October 2018, India produced 9.098 MT of crude steel in October 2019, down 3.4 per cent from 9.408 MT in October 2018," the report said.

Close

Japan's output fell 4.9 per cent to 8.157 MT in the reported month.

related news

The US produced 7.407 MT crude steel in October 2019, a decrease of 2 per cent compared to 7.557 MT in October 2018.

In the EU, the report said, Germany produced 3.3 MT of crude steel in October 2019, Italy produced 2.2 MT of metal, France produced 1.2 MT and Spain's output was at 1.2 MT.

While Brazil produced 2.6 MT, Turkey and Ukraine produced 2.7 MT and 1.6 MT respectively in October, the report added.

Members of worldsteel represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 11:15 am

tags #crude steel #Economy #global steel output #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.