App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's cotton output set to rise, exports to remain steady: Trade body

Exports from the world's biggest cotton producer, however, are likely to remain steady at last year's level of 4.2 million bales, the lowest in a decade, as prices in the local market are trading above the global benchmark , the CottonÂ Association of India (CAI) said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's cotton production in 2019/20 is likely to jump 13.6 percent due to a bigger cultivated area and a boost to yields from above-average monsoon rains, a leading trade body forecast on Friday.

Exports from the world's biggest cotton producer, however, are likely to remain steady at last year's level of 4.2 million bales, the lowest in a decade, as prices in the local market are trading above the global benchmark , the CottonÂ Association of India (CAI) said.

If India's exports stay at a decade low that could support global prices and help rivals such as the United States and Brazil increase cargoes to key Asian buyers such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Close

"We are expecting production growth based on higher acreage and better yields due to good rainfall this year," Atul Ganatra, president of theÂ CAI told Reuters.

related news

The production estimate of 35.5 million bales for the 2019/20 season starting from Oct. 1 could be revised next month as the cotton growing western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra have been seeing rainfall, he said.

India saw its highest monsoon rainfall in 25 years during the June-September season and rains even continued in October and November.

The recent spell of rainfall could damage cotton bolls that are ready for the plucking, said Pradeep Jain, a cotton ginner based at Jalgaon in Maharashtra state.

India's cotton consumption in 2019/20 could edge higher to 31.5 million bales from 31.2 million bales a year ago, the CAI said.

Cotton supplies from the new season have started, but traders have been struggling to sign export contracts as local prices stay above global prices, said Arun Sekhsaria, managing director of exporter D.D. Cotton.

"Indian cotton is nearly 4 cents (per lb) more expensive compared to supplies from other countries," Sekhsaria said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Cotton #Economy #Exports #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.