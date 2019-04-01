India's core sector growth slows down to 2.1% in February

India's eight core industries grew 2.1 per cent in February 2019, data released by the Commerce Ministry on April 1 showed.

The eight core sectors, which include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity, had recorded a growth of 5.4 percent in February 2018.

Its cumulative growth during April to February 2018-19 was 4.3 percent.

Coal production grew 7.3 percent in February against a 1.3 percent growth in the same period a year ago.

Steel production, which has a weight of 17.92 percent, increased 4.9 percent, as against a 5 percent growth in the same period a year ago.

Natural gas production in February grew 3.8 percent, fertilizers grew 2.5 percent.

Cement production in February grew 8 percent, a sharp fall from a 23 percent growth for the same period year ago.

Electricity production grew 0.7 percent in February, falling from a 4.6 percent growth in February 2018.