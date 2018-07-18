India's coffee exports touch 3.95 lakh tonnes in 2017-18

India's coffee exports reached an all-time high of 3.95 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 as compared to 3.53 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal, Parliament was informed today. In 2015-16, the exports aggregated at 3.16 lakh tonnes.

The demand of Indian coffee is seen to have increased in Germany, Indonesia, USA, Poland, Libya, Spain, Tunisia, Ukraine, Italy and Belgium, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that coffee is primarily an export oriented commodity for India.

"The demand/consumption in domestic market is about 25 percent to 30 percent of country's coffee production and therefore, does not drastically impact the prices of coffee in the domestic market," he added.

Replying to a separate question on foreign direct investment, the minister said that India has attracted $61.96 billion in 2017-18 as against $60.22 billion in the previous fiscal.

"Measures taken by the government on FDI policy liberalisation coupled with improvement in ease of doing business climate has resulted in unprecedented growth of total FDI inflows," he said.