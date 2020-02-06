App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's chilli exports to China hit due to coronavirus: Congress MP

Raising the matter during zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Rao said the country exports Rs 5,000 crore worth of Teja variety of chilli annually, of which 60 per cent is shipped to China. Much of it is exported from the main growing states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Teja variety of chilli is shipped the maximum, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chilli produce (Representative Image)
Chilli produce (Representative Image)

India's chilli exports to China have been hit due to suspension of trade following the spread of novel coronavirus and the Centre should take steps to protect the interest of affected farmers, Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao said on Thursday.

Raising the matter during zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Rao said the country exports Rs 5,000 crore worth of Teja variety of chilli annually, of which 60 per cent is shipped to China. Much of it is exported from the main growing states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Teja variety of chilli is shipped the maximum, he said.

Suspension of trade due to coronavirus disease has "unfortunately" halted India's export of chilli to China, he said. "Chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are badly hit as prices of chilli are declining. They are forced to sell at lower rate," Rao said.

Close

The Congress leader urged the central government to take measures to protect the interest of farmers of these two states. He suggested the government to ensure minimum support price to chilli farmers and initiate procurement operation besides providing storage facility with insurance cover till the situation gets better for exports.

related news

The deadly novel coronavirus has so far spread to at least 24 countries, including Germany, Australia and the United States. Nearly 14,380 cases have been reported in 24 countries and territories.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Chilli #China #coronavirus #Economy #Exports #India #V P Ramachandra Rao

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.