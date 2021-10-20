India's capex-to-GDP ratios set to rise, employment prospects to be lifted: Morgan Stanley

Capital expenditure will be one of the key drivers of growth in India, which will boost income and employment prospects in the country, investment bank Morgan Stanley said in its latest Asia Pacific-specific research note.

India is on the "cusp of a virtuous cycle" as strong capex and productivity is taking off in the country, it said. "Led by manufacturing, we see capex to GDP ratios rising 6 ppt from F21 to F26," Morgan Stanley added.

"Strong rates of growth, coupled with benign macro stability risks, set a positive backdrop for the ratio of corporate profits to GDP to rise. This cycle will be unlike the past decade and more like 2003-07," stated the research note released on October 19.

This will allow strong rates of growth while keeping macro stability risks at bay, it said, adding that exports growth "has been strong and will remain so".

According to Morgan Stanley, India’s growth momentum is gathering pace again after the easing of restrictions from mid-June. High-frequency indicators are signalling a robust recovery, with all components reaccelerating in tandem.

In the September 2021 quarter, it expects GDP growth to accelerate to 18.8 percent. From there, growth momentum will pick up, lifting India’s GDP to almost 6 percent above its pre-Covid path by end-2022, it added.

Policymakers in the country are making concerted efforts to improve the business environment, incentivise corporate activity, and attract manufacturing investment, the research note said.

"This is a clear inflection in India’s macro environment. Rising capex ratios will significantly lift employment prospects and boost income and consumption growth, creating a virtuous cycle," it said.

The effective utilisation of both factors of production will unlock India’s structural positives, allowing it to generate robust economic and corporate profit growth, it added.

Morgan Stanley predicts GDP growth to average 7 percent in the period from FY23 to FY26. It also expects India to enter a new profit cycle, which may result in earnings compounding at 20-25 percent per annum for the next four years.

"We think that India's economy is well-positioned and ready for a takeoff in this cycle, given the global macro backdrop as well as supportive policy reforms," the bank said.

Notably, Morgan Stanley is the second agency after Crisil to say that capex is set to pick up in India.

The New York-headquartered entity, in its note, also said that India and Japan are better positioned in terms of scoring corporate profitability as compared to China.

"Corporate profitability is always at the top of investors’ minds – but recent policy actions across the world and the region have brought this into even sharper focus," it said.

For instance, China’s regulatory reset is likely to result in headwinds for corporate profitability over the medium term, Morgan Stanley said.

"On the other hand, we are constructive on the outlook for the ratio of corporate profits to GDP in India and Japan," it added.

The risks to the India outlook are more external than domestic and cyclical rather than structural in nature, the bank said.

For instance, a sharper rise in US core inflation above 2.5 per annum, driven by wage growth, could lead to a disruptive pace of Fed rate hikes and in turn spill over to a tightening of financial conditions in India, it noted.