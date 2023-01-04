 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India’s big bang $2-billion commitment to green hydrogen needs execution push by govt, India Inc: Industry

Rachita Prasad
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

National Green Hydrogen Mission scheme guidelines and implementation details yet to be detailed 

Green Hydrogen

India has made a serious bet of over $2 billion on green hydrogen and entered the global race for developing green energy to ensure the country’s energy security, but the devil lies in the details. The industry which made a beeline to enter the sector even before the country announced its policy, now awaits the details of the plan.

On January 4, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. The country wants to develop manufacturing capacity for the clean energy source and emerge as a global hub for it.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ from the Red Fort on Independence Day in 2021, this is the first concrete commitment towards the ambition to boost the growth of green hydrogen in the country. The ministry had launched a part of the national hydrogen policy on February 17, but that did not include incentives that the industry was vying for.

“The Indian government is among the first few to have put the money on the table for green hydrogen; it is in the top four-five countries that have committed money. Now that the ministry knows that they have this kitty to work with, they will work out the exact mechanics of who gets what, and the procedure. Unfortunately, there is no existing template for the incentives, as this is a new space. So, they will have to work it out, but they have been engaging with the industry closely,” Rajat Seksaria, Chief Executive Officer, ACME Group, told Moneycontrol.

But while India has thrown its hat in the ring, its success hinges on how the incentives would be planned and executed, and how the country manages to create demand locally.