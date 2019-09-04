India's August gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump to record: Government source

India's gold imports in August plunged 73 percent from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices to a record high and a hike in import duty curtailed retail purchases of the precious metal, a government source said on Wednesday.

Lower imports by the world's second biggest consumer could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in over six years, but help the south Asian country in bringing down the trade deficit and supporting rupee.