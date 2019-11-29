India's April-October fiscal deficit exceeds full-year target

Net tax receipts in the April-October period was Rs 6.83 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 16.55 lakh crore, the data showed.
India's fiscal deficit in the first seven months through October stood at Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($100.32 billion), or 102.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on November 29.
Net tax receipts in the April-October period was Rs 6.83 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 16.55 lakh crore, the data showed.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 05:02 pm