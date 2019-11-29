India's April-October fiscal deficit exceeds full-year target

India's fiscal deficit in the first seven months through October stood at Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($100.32 billion), or 102.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on November 29.

Net tax receipts in the April-October period was Rs 6.83 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 16.55 lakh crore, the data showed.