you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's April-June rice exports dive 28.2%

The country's non-basmati rice exports plunged 43% during the period to 1.2 million tonnes, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's rice exports in April-June dived 28.2% from a year ago to 2.35 million tonnes, a government body said on Monday, as demand for non-basmati rice was subdued from African buyers.

India's rice exports in 2019/20 are likely to fall to their lowest level in seven years, industry officials said last month, as weak demand from African countries weighs and shippers absorb the absence of government incentives that supported previous sales.

New Delhi is the world's biggest exporter of rice, buffalo meat and guar gum.

The country's buffalo meat exports during the period eased to 275,398 tonnes from 276,450 tonnes a year ago, it said.

India's guar gum exports dropped 5.5% to 127,700 tonnes on lower demand from the United States, while pulses exports more than halved to 45,344 tonnes, the APEDA said.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #rice

