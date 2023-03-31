 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fiscal deficit widens to 83% of FY23 target at Rs 14.54 lakh crore

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

The Central government has set itself a revised fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.55 lakh crore for the current financial year. However, as a percentage of the GDP, the full-year target remains at 6.4 percent.

The government's fiscal deficit for the first 11 months of 2022-23 widened to Rs 14.54 lakh crore, according to the Controller General of Accounts.

At Rs 14.54 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for April 2022-February 2023 accounted for 82.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23. Fiscal deficit in the first 11 months of the last financial year was 82.7 percent of that year's target.

The Centre made an upward revision in its fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 in the 2023 Budget to Rs 17.55 lakh crore from Rs 16.61 lakh crore. However, with the size of India's economy this year set to exceed the Budget estimate, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP is seen unchanged from the initial target of 6.4 percent.

While the Centre is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for 2022-23, the developments in its finances in February were not all rosy.