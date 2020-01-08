App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's animal husbandry sector saw landmark move in 2019: US report

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Animal Husbandry
Animal Husbandry

India's animal husbandry sector underwent a significant change last year due to a "landmark move" by the government which helped ease import regulations, according to a report released by the US Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

The report states that a separate ministerial portfolio was formed for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, known as the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MFAHD).

The report, prepared by US Embassy New Delhi's Office of Agricultural Affairs (OAA), serves as a reference guide for stakeholders wishing to export food and agricultural products to India.

It also said that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) revised its guidelines for the export/import of bovine germplasm.

related news

The year gone by witnessed a landmark move by India in animal husbandry sector which helped ease import regulations, it said.

"In calendar year 2019, India saw a landmark move for the country's animal husbandry sector by the newly re-elected Modi government," said the 'India: FAIRS Export Certificate Report'. FAIRS stands for Food and Agricultural Import Regulations and Standards Export Certificate.

The Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage (DPPQS) also modified its list of low-phytosanitary risk processed food items by adding processed soy fibre hermetically packed, the report said.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:40 am

tags #animla Husbandry sector #Economy #India #US report

