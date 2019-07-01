India's 2019/20 sugar output seen down 14.5% YoY

India is likely to produce 28.2 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October 1, 2019, down 14.5 percent from a year earlier, a leading industry body said on Monday.

India, the world's biggest consumer of sugar, is sitting on massive mounds of the sweetener, as mills struggle to export due to unattractive global prices.

Despite estimates of lower output, India will be in a position to export sugar next year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.