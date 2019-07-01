App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's 2019/20 sugar output seen down 14.5% YoY

India, the world's biggest consumer of sugar, is sitting on massive mounds of the sweetener, as mills struggle to export due to unattractive global prices.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India is likely to produce 28.2 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October 1, 2019, down 14.5 percent from a year earlier, a leading industry body said on Monday.

Despite estimates of lower output, India will be in a position to export sugar next year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Economy #India

