App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's 2018/19 sugar exports seen at 2-4 million tonnes: LMC International head

The world's second-biggest producer's sugar output is seen at 33 million to 35 million tonnes against 32.3 million tonnes produced a year earlier, said the chief of commodities consultancy LMC International.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India is likely to export 2 million to 4 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 marketing year starting next month as production could hit an all-time high, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest producer's sugar output is seen at 33 million to 35 million tonnes against 32.3 million tonnes produced a year earlier, said the chief of commodities consultancy LMC International.

"The world sugar market will find it hard to absorb more than 2 to 4 million tonnes of sugar in the next 12 months because there is reasonably enough sugar out there," Martin Todd, managing director of LMC International, said on the sidelines of Kingsman Asia Sugar Conference in New Delhi.

India has been struggling to export its massive surplus as prices in the world market are trading at steep discounts to local prices.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Economy #Exports #India #sugar

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.