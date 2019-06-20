App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's 10-year bond yields at 20-month low on Fed rate cut hints

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.75%, as of 0345 GMT, its lowest level since Oct. 17, 2017, and down 9 basis points from its previous close.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped to their lowest in 20 months on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year, while buying from state-run banks also aided.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.75%, as of 0345 GMT, its lowest level since Oct. 17, 2017, and down 9 basis points from its previous close.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month, as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.