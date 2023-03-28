 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s $1-trillion bond market sees rising heft of insurers

Bloomberg
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

India is one of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world and forecast to be the sixth biggest by 2032. Total insurance premiums will grow on average by 14 percent annually in nominal local-currency terms over the next decade

New Delhi needs to find more longer-term investors for its bonds to fulfill an ambitious nation-building plan — which will include 50 new airports, heliports and aerodromes.

The growing wealth of India’s public is leading to a crucial shift in its $1 trillion sovereign bond market.

Their savings — channeled through life insurers, provident and pension funds — are increasingly getting plowed into long-term debt, leading to a structural change in the costs of borrowing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

India’s yield curve has flattened markedly as the insurers and pension funds snapped up 10-to-40 year debt, with HDFC Life Insurance Ltd. saying that market participants are asking the central bank to sell more longer-dated bonds. Their growing footprint mean that the state will be less reliant on banks over time, while reducing anxiety among traders over how Modi’s infrastructure-building spree will be funded.

“Insurance companies have been one of the key investors in long-maturity bonds,” said Badrish Kulhalli, head of fixed-income at HDFC Life. “As the penetration and reach of distribution channels increase, we expect that the growth in the sales of the traditional products to continue to grow, and consequently the demand for long-maturity bonds.”