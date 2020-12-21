Indians most optimistic about job prospects in APAC, says Indeed study

Indians are the most optimistic about job prospects among countries in the Asian Pacific even amidst the coronavirus outbreak, said a study on jobs platform Indeed.

The study said that Indian workers (56 percent) are more than twice as positive about their chances of getting a pay rise next year compared to their counterparts in Australia (20 percent) and Singapore (23 percent).

About 64 percent Indians are optimistic about their chances at better career opportunities. But 54 percent said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached by other employers, some citing current workplace satisfaction, with most citing job insecurity.

Although forced into lockdown this year, Indian workers cited greater family time and inclusion/flexibility as positive side effects. Here, two in five workers said ‘more time with family’ and ‘more opportunities to work from home’ had the biggest impact on their personal circumstances in 2020.

The study said that both Indian employers and workers share polarised views about work-life balance and how they expect the future to pan out. Here, 41 percent employers and 39 percent employees said lines between work and life have permanently blurred, while another 40 percent employers and employees saying lines are more separate than ever.

As Indian workers look to the future, 59 percent respondents said they expected workplaces in 2021 to show greater consideration to hygiene, health and safety, with another 44 percent citing mental wellbeing as the second most important consideration.

Embracing hybrid work as the future of work, more than 7 in 10 employers said they would increase work-from-home options, with another 59 percent stating improved flexible work options as an important consideration while implementing new workplace policies.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Our study also shows that employee wellbeing and work-life balance are now workplace imperatives, while skilling will be an important conversation for organisations to drive in 2021. As the world’s second-largest labour market moves towards its economic recovery, how organisations redefine their talent strategies and workplace practices, will play a critical role in how India prepares for the future of work.”

Indian workers deem workplace safety (59 percent) and employee wellbeing (44 percent) as the two most important considerations for the 2021 workplace.

The Indeed Global Survey measured the sentiment of 3,600 employers and 14,142 employees across the UK, the US, Ireland, Australia, India, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and Canada between November 13 and November 20 this year. This included 251 employers and 1,015 employees in India. The research was conducted by Censuswide.