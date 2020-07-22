Indians' interest for US jobs waning shows Indeed research

There is a decline in the number of Indian job seekers looking for employment in the United States. Data from hiring platform Indeed, showed that while the US tops the list destination for overseas jobs, June 2020 job searches for the US fell to 42 percent from a high of 58 percent in January 2019.

“There is a downward trend (in Indians looking for US jobs) that predates impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and corresponds instead with uncertainty around, and tightening of, US immigration policy,” said a statement from Indeed.

In the year-ago period (June 2019), the figure was about 44 percent according to Indeed data.

Research from Indeed India showed that Indian job seekers remain keen to explore work opportunities across the globe, making up a significant fraction of those employed in various sectors such as technology, administration and management, sales and consumer marketing, and so on internationally.

Over the same period, there was a rise in searches for these roles in Canada, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and Qatar.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said, “India is a unique market, not only in terms of its large and youthful labour pool, but also in the way that it is woven into the global economy. It is one of the few countries in the world that has a very high rate of mobility and people from India are willing to work in different parts of the world and return home for opportunities as well. This two-way migration connects us to the global labour force.”

Demand in the technology sector grows

As a group, Indian job seekers are highly focused on tech in their job searches. Indeed data showed that almost 9 of the top 10 clicked jobs by Indians to the USA are related to technology roles. While looking for employment abroad, there is greater demand for jobs in this sector, especially for niche roles.

Job titles popular among Indians applying to the US

With respect to the job roles which were popular among Indians applying for US jobs, areas like full-stack developer, development operations engineer, business analyst, and java developer were among the leading ones.