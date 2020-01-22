App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian utilities' coal imports rise to highest in four years

Imports by Adani's "Ultra mega" power plant in Mundra in Gujarat rose 75% to 17.35 million tonnes, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Coal imports by Indian utilities rose 21% in 2019 to 69.51 million tonnes, their highest since 2015, government data showed on Wednesday, boosted mainly by increased imports by a major western plant run by Adani Power Ltd.

Imports by Adani's "Ultra mega" power plant in Mundra in Gujarat rose 75% to 17.35 million tonnes, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

Overall imports of thermal coal for the 10 months to October were up 12.6% at 163.86 million tonnes, coal ministry data showed. Data for thermal coal imports for November and December have not yet been compiled.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #coal #Economy #imports #India

