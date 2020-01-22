Indian utilities' coal imports rise to highest in four years

Imports by Adani's "Ultra mega" power plant in Mundra in Gujarat rose 75% to 17.35 million tonnes, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.
Coal imports by Indian utilities rose 21% in 2019 to 69.51 million tonnes, their highest since 2015, government data showed on Wednesday, boosted mainly by increased imports by a major western plant run by Adani Power Ltd.
Imports by Adani's "Ultra mega" power plant in Mundra in Gujarat rose 75% to 17.35 million tonnes, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.Overall imports of thermal coal for the 10 months to October were up 12.6% at 163.86 million tonnes, coal ministry data showed. Data for thermal coal imports for November and December have not yet been compiled.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:04 pm