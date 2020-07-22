App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian tea prices jump to record as floods, COVID-19 slash output

The price rise could support the beleaguered Indian tea industry which has struggled with rising production costs, but may limit New Delhi's exports and boost shipments from rivals such as Kenya and Sri Lanka, multiple trade sources said.

Reuters

Tea prices in the world's second-biggest producer India have jumped to a record after intense floods and coronavirus movement restrictions trimmed output in the main producing region.

The price rise could support the beleaguered Indian tea industry which has struggled with rising production costs, but may limit New Delhi's exports and boost shipments from rivals such as Kenya and Sri Lanka, multiple trade sources said.

Floods have damaged tea gardens in Assam - which accounts for over half of India's production - where output had already been cut by labour movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prabhat Bezboruah, chairman of India's Tea Board said.

Close

Floods in Assam have killed at least 84 people and displaced more than 2.75 million since May.

related news

"The 10% crop loss is expected to be compensated by a 12% price rise after eight years of price stagnation, but next year prices may decline on likely reports of higher production," Bezboruah said.

Indian tea prices jump after floods & coronavirus cut output https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/jbyvrkjezpe/IndiaTeaPrice.png

Production losses have already lifted weekly auction prices to a record of 232.60 rupees ($3.11) per kg, up 57% from a year ago, according to the Tea Board.

That compares to annual average price moves of around 1% to 3% in recent years, said Kalyan Sundaram, secretary of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

The lost crop is unlikely to be recovered as many tea gardens remain submerged and the premium second flush crop that usually fetches higher prices has been damaged, said Nazrana Ahmed, chairman of Assam Tea Planters Association. Second flush refers to the leaves that bloom from a tea plant at the beginning of monsoon season after the first set are plucked.

"Production cost has gone up substantially in the last few years. Many tea producers may not survive unless prices sustain at current level," said Sujit Patra, secretary at Indian Tea Association.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.