App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian software giants trumpet strong growth momentum

Analysts have previously said that digital services will be a driver for almost all top technology companies in India and could translate into a strong deal pipeline in coming quarters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian technology duo Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and smaller rival Infosys expect continued strong growth in the new financial year, they said on April 12 after posting strong fourth-quarter numbers.

IT companies, now facing a margin squeeze in traditional outsourcing, are helping global clients to transform legacy businesses using digital services, automation and artificial intelligence.

Analysts have previously said that digital services will be a driver for almost all top technology companies in India and could translate into a strong deal pipeline in coming quarters.

TCS, India's biggest software exporter, said the company has achieved healthy order flows across multiple segments and from all major markets including Europe, the United Kingdom, India and the Middle East.

related news

"That's one of the big things that give us the confidence about the momentum we see," TCS Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan told a Mumbai news conference.

The company reported record quarterly profit for the three months to March 31 at 81.26 billion rupees ($1.17 billion), up from 69.04 billion rupees last year.

Analysts on average had expected profit of 80.11 billion rupees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Tata group's most profitable company posted a more than 18 percent revenue jump in the quarter - its strongest revenue in the past 15 quarters. TCS also ended the period with a fuller order book than in the past three quarters, the company said.

Gopinathan said the company's most important market - the banking, financial services and insurance segment (BFSI) - has a "fairly strong" outlook.

Mumbai-based TCS and Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys gained prominence by giving Western clients low-cost solutions to problems such as the Y2K bug and then gradually helped to shape changes in international business as outsourcing expanded.

Infosys reported net profit of 40.74 billion rupees for the quarter, against 36.9 billion rupees a year earlier. That compared with an average estimate of 39.56 billion rupees by 33 analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that India's second-biggest software exporter expects its digital business to maintain high double-digit growth in the future.

"We are at a much more stable place (from where) we were 12 months ago," he said. "We had given ourselves a three-year period to become fully functioning in terms of stability, momentum and acceleration."

Infosys expects full-year revenue to rise by 7.5-9.5 percent on a constant currency basis, with an operating margin of 21-23 percent, the company said on April 12.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 11:42 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Mahesh Babu to wrap up Maharshi’s dubbing this week and scoot off on ...

Rana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Toyota Sees New Business Opportunity in Leveraging Hybrid Tech

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Facing Major Tests in Clay Season Start

Modi Biggest Victim of Political Intolerance, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

JK Public School in Kunjwani Celebrates Ram Navami, Baisakhi, Ambedkar ...

Turned Away from Kullu Crematorium, Dalit Family Cremates Kin in Jungl ...

As World's Happiest People Go to Polls Tomorrow, Five Things to Know A ...

Woman Wears 4Kg Clothing to Avoid Paying Extra Baggage Fees at Airport

Sudan's Military Head Resigns Day After Swearing in, Army Rules Out Co ...

OnePlus Not Making Foldable Phone, Working on TV and Automotive Tech I ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Talk of 'porn jihad' on Twitter shows how fear of the 'sexy other' is ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Pakistan market suicide bombing: 18 killed, 48 injured in attack aimed ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.