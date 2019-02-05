App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian services growth slows in January as new business slips to four-month low

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to a three-month low of 52.2 in January from 53.2 in December, but remained above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for an eighth month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Growth in India's dominant services sector weakened for a second month in January but firms accelerated hiring despite waning demand, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to a three-month low of 52.2 in January from 53.2 in December, but remained above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for an eighth month.

"There is some sign that growth may run out of steam, in the short-term at least, as seen by the weakest improvement in demand for four months and relatively subdued optimism," said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.

"Should data for services carry on a downward path, we could see a slowdown in GDP expansion in the final quarter of fiscal year 2018."

related news

Weaker growth in domestic demand, dampened by sharper price rises, offset a rebound in foreign sales and dragged a sub-index tracking new business orders to its lowest since September.

That, alongside uncertainty over the outcome of a national election due in May, pulled down optimism about future activity to a three-month low.

Yet firms increased staff levels at the fastest rate in three months, partly on expectations of increased business after the elections and possibly reflecting resilience in manufacturing activity.

"The good news came from the Indian labour market. Job creation at service providers was among the strongest seen for the past seven-and-a-half years at the start of 2019," added De Lima.

"The increasing willingness of companies to hire workers should help reduce still high levels of unemployment in the country."

A composite index, taking into account both manufacturing and services activity, remained unchanged at December's 53.6, helped by an unexpected acceleration in factory activity.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Economy #India #Indian services growth #Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.