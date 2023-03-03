 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian refiners churn record amounts of crude in January

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Refinery throughput at 5.39 million barrels per day (22.80 million tonnes) for January was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.

Crude oil processed by Indian refiners reached record levels in January, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, as the country boosted shipments of lucrative Russian barrels that Western countries shunned.

"Indian refiners are churning out refined products due to strong demand and on discounted Russian feed stock," said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul-Haq, adding that refinery margins are strong as refiners are getting crude at lower prices and can sell them at higher rates due to a healthy demand.

Data from trade sources last week showed India's oil imports from Moscow were the highest on record in January, as the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer emerged as Russia's key oil client.