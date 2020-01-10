Indian power ministry seeks more time for coal-fired plants to install emission cutting equipment

The ministry has said that the power plants - 10 out of 11 of which missed a December 2019 deadline - be given deadlines starting July 2020 and ending December 2021 to install the equipment, the government official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.
India's federal power ministry has proposed a new deadline for coal-fired power plants around New Delhi to install emission cutting equipment, a government official said on Friday.
India's federal power ministry has proposed a new deadline for coal-fired power plants around New Delhi to install emission cutting equipment, a government official said on Friday.

The ministry has said that the power plants - 10 out of 11 of which missed a December 2019 deadline - be given deadlines starting July 2020 and ending December 2021 to install the equipment, the government official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.The environment ministry will take the final call on the power ministry's proposal.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 11:21 am