Indian Oil re-issues tender seeking LNG cargo for October: Sources

The tender closes on September 5, with same-day validity.The company had issued a tender in late August seeking a cargo for delivery into Dahej on October 5, but did not award it for reasons which were not immediately clear, the sources said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 03:32 pm