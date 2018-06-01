App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 12:57 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Oil hikes prices of non-subsidised cylinder by nearly Rs 50

The state-owned Indian Oil on Friday hiked prices of non-subsidised cooking gas by up to Rs 49.5. per cylinder for the country's top metros.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Data on the oil retailer's website showed the quantum of the hike ranged from Rs 48 to Rs 49.5 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

The corporation also hiked prices marginally on subsidised cylinder.

The hike comes on the back of an outcry over petrol and diesel prices, which are close to record highs after they were hiked for 15 straight days after the Karnataka elections. Oil retailers have marginally slashed fuel prices since.

The petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 78.29 while diesel is at Rs 69.20.

The government has blamed international oil prices for the rise in fuel prices and has said that it is working on a ‘long-term’ solution to contain their impact on local fuels.

“For a long-term solution, the government of India is planning a holistic strategy… bringing petroleum products within the ambit of GST is one among them,” Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said on Monday.

When oil prices were low between 2015 and 2017, the government had hiked excise duty on auto fuels by as much as Rs 10 a litre.

So far, the government has ruled out rolling back excise duty.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 12:54 pm

tags #diesel #Economy #LPG #petrol

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here's what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

