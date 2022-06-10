English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Indian oil firms to compensate ethanol makers for higher energy costs

    India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, has expedited efforts to double ethanol blending with gasoline to 20% from the current 10% across the country from 2025/26.

    Reuters
    June 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Oil pumping jacks, also known as

    Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, Nov. 19, 2020. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

    Indian state fuel retailers have agreed to provide monetary relief to sugar mills and other producers of ethanol to compensate for high energy costs to boost biofuel production, according to a letter written by the companies to manufacturers.

    India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, has expedited efforts to double ethanol blending with gasoline to 20% from the current 10% across the country from 2025/26.

    The Indian government fixes the ethanol purchase prices for fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp -- every marketing year.

    However, the fuel retailers have announced they will pay extra to ethanol manufacturers to compensate for high energy and power costs, a BPCL spokesman said.

    The three state fuel retailers have announced the 'relief scheme' for June 1 to Nov. 30.

    Close

    Related stories

    The companies will pay an additional 1,604 rupees ($20.62) per kilolitre for ethanol produced from sugar cane juice, and 1,493 rupees for B- heavy molasses and 1,179 rupees for ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses, the letter showed.

    The B-heavy molasses juice has some sucrose content left in them for sugar production, whereas C-heavy molasses is a cane by-product that has no sugar content left in it.

    For a kilolitre of ethanol produced from damaged foodgrains and rice, the relief is fixed at 2,337 rupees and 1,437 rupees, the letter showed.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and is encouraging industries to switch to cleaner options including renewable and biofuels to cut carbon footprint.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #energy #firms #India #oil #sugar
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 12:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.