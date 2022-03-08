English
    Indian Oil, Adani Ports sign pact for crude oil capacity at Mundra Port

    The agreement between IOCL and Adani Group follows the investment decision by the board of IOCL in December 2021.

    Rachita Prasad
    March 08, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    Mundra Port (File image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Mundra Port (File image: Wikimedia Commons)

     
     
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) for the latter to expand its crude oil handling and blending operations at the Mundra Port, the Adani Group company said in a statement on March 8.

    In a move to augment its crude oil volumes at Mundra, IOCL will expand its existing crude oil tank farm at Adani’s Mundra Port so that it can handle and blend another 10 metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of crude oil at the port. This will support IOCL’s expansion plans at the Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

    IOCL is executing an expansion project at Panipat refinery, which will scale up the state-owned refiner's capacity to 25 metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) from 15 MMTPA. It is also installing a polypropylene unit and catalytic dewaxing unit at the projects, which is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024-25.

    The agreement between IOCL and Adani Group follows the investment decision by the board of IOCL in December 2021. The IOCL board had approved setting up a new crude oil pipeline system with a nameplate capacity of 17.5 MMTPA from Mundra to Panipat. Under this project, IOCL will also build nine crude oil tanks of 60,000 KL each at Mundra. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,028 crore. 

    IOCL is currently operating a crude oil tank farm in an exclusive area in Adani’s Mundra Special Economic Zone, consisting of 12 tanks with a total capacity of 720,000 KL. The addition of the nine new tanks will augment the storage capacity to 1,260,000 KL, which would make Mundra Port the largest port based crude oil storage facility for IOCL, the Adani statement said.
    Tags: #Adani Group #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd #Crude oil #Indian Oil Corp Ltd #Refinery
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 03:44 pm
