Indian monsoon ends with below-normal 91% rainfall: Skymet

India has recorded a below normal rainfall to the tune of 91 percent of the long period average (LPA), according to a report by SkyMet Weather.

The four-month-long southwest monsoon season officially ended on October 1.

The cumulative rainfall across the country for the overall season between June 1 and September 30 was recorded at 804 millimetre (mm) against the normal rains of 887.5 mm, the report suggests. The overall rainfall was 84 mm fewer than normal.

According to the report, rainfall this year had the distinction of having a deficit in all four months.

The month of June ended with a rainfall deficiency of 5 percent, which increased to 6 percent in July. In August, the rainfall deficit increased to 8 percent. The deficiency increased to 22 percent in September, the report adds.

On September 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) too had said that the annual monsoon season was below average and less than the original forecast at 91 percent. A fourth of the regions including key crop-growing northern states receiving lesser rain than needed.

"The rainfall during August-2018 is likely to be 96 plus/minus 9 percent of LPA and expected to be higher than predicted in June. Quantitatively, the rainfall for the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 95 percent of LPA with a model error of plus or minus 8 percent," the IMD had previously predicted.

The monsoon in the range of 96-104 percent of the LPA is considered normal. The 90-96 percent of the LPA range is considered "below normal".

The monsoon delivers 70 percent of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of the country's USD 2 trillion economy with the farm sector contributing 14 percent of its economic output.