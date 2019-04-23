App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian junk bonds make a comeback, issuance soars

Indian companies have sold $3.7 billion in high-yield, or junk-rated, bonds so far this year, an increase of 187 percent from 2018, Refinitiv data show.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sales of Indian junk bonds have made a big comeback in 2019, almost tripling to hit a five-year high, boosted by a risk-on rally prompted by a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve that has given the Asia market a record start to the year.

Indian companies have sold $3.7 billion in high-yield, or junk-rated, bonds so far this year, an increase of 187 percent from 2018, Refinitiv data show.

The last time Indian companies sold more junk bonds was in 2014, when total volumes for the year were $4.1 billion, the data showed.

"We've got quite a long pipeline of Indian issuers looking at the market as they take advantage of the market this year as financing costs are more attractive versus last year," said Amy Tan, head of debt capital markets origination, Asia ex-Japan, at JPMorgan.

related news

On the basis of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, interest rates have fallen almost 70 basis points from their peak in 2018.

Investors are pouring funds into emerging markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled U.S. interest rates may not rise this year.

Sales of junk bonds in Asia reached a record $27.5 billion in the first quarter, Refinitiv data shows, much of it driven by Chinese property developers.

Indian issuers have also jumped into the market.

Miner Vedanta Resources Finance sold $1 billion in four- and seven-year bonds earlier this month - the largest junk bond sale out of India this year.

Steel company JSW Steel Ltd raised $500 million in five-year bonds, while Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd sold $900 million in three- and three and a half-year bonds.

In a tumultuous 2018, rising U.S. interest rates and weak markets pummelled emerging markets, shutting out many borrowers, so the strong start to this year has come as a relief to bankers and many investors.

India only saw one high-yield deal last year, while some Chinese property borrowers were forced to pay double-digit coupons for two-year borrowings.

"Markets just weren't there last year. If you look at Indonesia, ASEAN, China non-property, there was very little supply,â€ said Rishi Jalan, co-head of debt syndicate for Asia for Citigroup.

RELAXATION OF RULES

The Indian central bank's decision to relax offshore borrowing rules also boosted the sale of junk bonds and higher-grade dollar debt by Indian issuers.

Borrowers can now raise an unlimited amount of funds from offshore markets for at least three years. Previously, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a $50 million ceiling.

"The two key reasons for the resurgence of India high yield is, firstly, the change in Fed policy stanceÂ leading to Asia high-yield markets reopening, and secondly, theÂ RBI relaxed the external commercial borrowing regulations, increasing the universe of potential borrowers," said Sameer Gupta, head of debt capital markets, India at Deutsche Bank.

Gupta added that hedging costs had fallen significantly thanks to swap auctions conducted by the RBI, making it less expensive to raise U.S. dollars.

Indian debt also provides investors with diversification from China, where real estate developers have issued the bulk of Asian junk bonds this year, with several of them having conducted two or three bond sales in 2019.

"Given the amount of China and China property supply that's come out, India is providing a good diversification angle, which investors like," Jalan said.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 09:27 am

tags #Economy

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batti ...

IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3: Contesting Election For The Masses, Says Shiv ...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Celebrate Prince Louis' Birthday Wit ...

Sri Lanka Observes 3-minute Silence to Pay Homage to Easter Attack Vic ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3: "Thought He Was Educated," Says Jaya Prada On ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Congress & NCP Will Perform Well Across Indi ...

Here’s What’s at Stake in 2 Lok Sabha Seats of Daman and Diu, Dadr ...

Satyajit Ray: The Lesser-known Facts About the First Indian to Win Hon ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature, li ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex pares opening gains, turns range-bound, ...

Asian stocks inch up but China falters; oil at 2019 highs

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi (818) Review: Should you invest in this pension p ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sensex rebounds over 180 points, Nifty above 11,600-mark; RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.