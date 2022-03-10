English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Indian inflation likely slipped in February but set to rebound soon: Poll

    Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have skyrocketed - in March alone, they have surged about 35% - which will in turn push up fuel, transport and other related components of inflation this month.

    Reuters
    March 10, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

    Indian retail inflation likely slipped marginally in February, thanks to lower food prices, according to economists in a Reuters poll who still warned that surging oil prices will push inflation much higher in the coming months.

    Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have skyrocketed - in March alone, they have surged about 35% - which will in turn push up fuel, transport and other related components of inflation this month.

    Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), likely slipped to 5.93% in February on an annual basis, from 6.01% in January, the March 3-9 poll of 36 economists predicted.

    Forecasts for the data, due for release on March 14 around 1200 GMT, ranged between 5.70% and 6.40%. Over one-quarter of respondents expected inflation to have remained above the RBI's 6.0% upper threshold.

    "I'm expecting the headline moderation in February to be led primarily by the food and beverages component, where adjusted monthly gains have softened from their recent peaks," said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Storm clouds have been brewing for a while...the best way to describe the inflation numbers from around Q2 onwards is that when it rains, it pours."

    Petrol prices at fuel stations, where Indians will feel the effect from higher crude oil prices most acutely, have barely moved but are overdue a rise in coming weeks.

    "Sharp increase in prices post the announcement of election results and its pass-through to transportation costs would push inflation higher," said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, referring to elections across five Indian states over the past month including the most populous one, Uttar Pradesh.

    Asia's third-largest economy expanded 5.4% in the October-December quarter, slower than the 6.0% predicted by economists in a separate Reuters poll.

    Focusing on growth, not inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has held its interest rates steady at record lows for nearly two years but is due to increase borrowing costs next quarter.[ECILT/IN]

    The latest poll also showed industrial output likely expanded 1.5% in January from a year ago, compared with 0.4% in December.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #India #Indian infaltion #inflation
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 08:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.