Indian hospitality sector bounces back after Covid slump: Report

Investments in the hospitality sector are likely to surpass $2.3 billion over the next two to five years, a report by real estate consulting firm Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, CBRE South Asia said.

The report also forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.3 percent in the number of hotel rooms by 2025. This bullish trajectory comes with the expectation that demand will outpace supply, leading to positive performance indicators for the sector.

The Indian hospitality sector seems to be a in bullish phase after hitting a low due to the pandemic. A blend of diverse positives for the sector in the form of new and emerging trends seems to have led this push.

Policy Push for Domestic Tourism

Travel curbs imposed during the pandemic boosted domestic tourism as foreign travel became unpredictable due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

The Centre has also renewed its focus towards domestic tourism and formulated several policies to ensure that the momentum continues introduced at the time of this year's Union Budget.

India ranked fourth worldwide in terms of domestic travel and tourism expenditure that year.

'Bleisure' and 'Workcations'

Offices were closed and remote work or hybrid models were introduced due to the threat of infection during the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the rise to a new trend called 'bleisure' in which business trips are combined with leisure travel.

Often, executives now combine business with leisure trips — giving rise to ‘workcations’. Hotels are accommodating the demand by offering amenities such as workspace furniture, Wi-Fi connectivity and play areas for children.

The Indian business travel market was worth $31.7 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during 2022-27 to reach $55.2 billion by the end of the period, according to a report by IMARC Group, a global market research firm.

Religious Tourism

Being home to sites of importance for all major religions, India has always witnessed a strong footfall for religious tourism. The pre-pandemic trend of 2016-2019 shows that religious places attract more tourists (both domestic and foreign) than other tourist destinations.

To provide a boost for religious tourism, the government increased the outlay of the 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive', PRASHAD scheme in the budget estimates for FY2022-23 to Rs 235 crore.

Leading hotel chains have also started venturing into providing budget and mid-range and luxury accommodation since most of the demand in this segment is met by local hotels, dharmshalas or guesthouses

managed by the temple trusts.

Medical Tourism

The medical tourism sector has been estimated to be around $9 billion by 2020, prior to the Covid outbreak. While the pandemic led to a drastic fall in medical tourism, the lifting of travel curbs and the gradual tapering of infections have led to a recovery in this sector as well.

Push for Sustainability

Multiple stakeholders in the hospitality industry are leaning towards becoming more and more environmentally conscious and practising sustainable tourism.

Indian hotels stood sixth in terms of the highest average carbon emissions per occupied room on a list of 25 countries according to the Cornell Hotel Sustainability Index.

Technological Boost

Technology as a macro trend has already begun to permeate the hotel segment. Currently, it operates at two levels – digitisation of the guest experience by way of automated hotel processes for activities such as check-in/check-out; and digitisation of background processes for jobs such as hotel management and room bookings.