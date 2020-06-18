App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian growers to pile more pressure on downtrodden cotton market

As of June 12, growers in the world's top cotton producing country had planted cotton over an area 23 percent larger than last year, farm ministry data showed.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

Plans by Indian farmers to plant a record amount of cotton this season will pile fresh pressure on global cotton prices already hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of June 12, growers in the world's top cotton producing country had planted cotton over an area 23 percent larger than last year, farm ministry data showed - encouraged after the government raised its buying price to support farmers hurt by a near two-month lockdown that shut textile mills.

Global cotton prices have fallen over 11 percent this year, as the global outbreak hit consumer demand and forced clothing shops to close, extending declines made during the US-China trade war when China curbed purchases of US cotton.

Close

In addition to weaker demand from brands and retailers, high levels of inventories for the current and next season as well as lower polyester prices will weigh on cotton prices, the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) said in a report.

related news

Purchases by New Delhi have made the fibre crop more profitable than corn and soybeans, said Arun Sekhsaria, managing director of exporter D.D. Cotton.

India's cotton prices are now the cheapest in the world, according to the Cotton Association of India, and the ICAC expects India's cotton exports to rise to 0.89 million metric tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year from 0.53 million metric tonnes in 2019/20.

But analysts said low pricing is not enough to offset the hit to demand from widespread store and factory closures amid the pandemic.

"For the major South East Asian spinning hubs, we are already beginning to see reduced appetite for cotton imports," said Charles Clack, an analyst at Rabobank Australia & New Zealand.

The US Department of Agriculture last week cut its estimate of global cotton consumption for the 2019/20 marketing year to 102.65 million bales from a forecast of 105 million bales in May.

It also lifted its estimates for ending stocks by 5.2 million bales to 104.67 million bales for 2020/21. Too much leftover inventory at the end of the crop year could further hurt cotton prices, analysts said.

"I don't see demand (rebounding) to pre-COVID levels anytime soon," said Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Business #Cotton #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Residential market may see up to 10% price reduction: Report

COVID-19 impact | Residential market may see up to 10% price reduction: Report

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants, ICU shortage in Delhi?

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants, ICU shortage in Delhi?

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.