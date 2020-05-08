Indian government had Rs 1.66 lakh crore outstanding loans from RBI in May 1 week

The central government had Rs 1.12 lakh crore outstanding loans in the week earlier.
The Indian government had Rs 1.66 lakh crore ($21.94 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 1, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had Rs 1.12 lakh crore outstanding loans in the week earlier.
State governments had 38.23 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended May 1, compared with 10.63 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.
First Published on May 8, 2020 05:20 pm