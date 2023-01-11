 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian gold refiners struggle as smugglers offer hefty discounts

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Most refiners in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal have suspended operations and are struggling to honour long-term supply contracts with miners, they said.

Representative image

Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts to market rates and cut into their slender margins, making business a losing proposition, industry officials say.

Most refiners in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal have suspended operations and are struggling to honour long-term supply contracts with miners, they said.

"For the last two months Indian prices have been trading at a big discount," Harshad Ajmera, secretary of the Association of Gold Refiners and Mints (AGRM), told Reuters.

"Refiners can't offer big discounts as they run operations with wafer-thin margins."

India's tax on gold dore is 0.65% lower than the rate on refined gold, so as to make domestic refining viable. But discounts over official prices in the last few weeks have widened to nearly 2% or about $30 per ounce.

Jewellers and bullion dealers were not buying from refiners as they could not offer the same kind of discount available from competing suppliers, he said.