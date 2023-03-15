 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian gaming platform BuyStars raises $5 million in Lumikai-led round

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Indian online gaming platform BuyStars said on Wednesday it had raised $5 million in a pre-series A round led by venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai as it looked to hire more employees and launch new games.

Existing investors Leo Capital and Chiratae, tech-focused VC funds, also participated in the round, which came on the back of a $4-million seed round in December 2021.

Lumikai, which came on board during the current round, declined to disclose the valuation of BuyStars. Lumikai has investments in gaming studios and streaming platforms.

Buystars Chief Executive Aman Satija said the platform, which offers fantasy games and trump cards, could turn profitable in the next year and a half and also raise its workforce to about 60 employees in the long term from the current 35.