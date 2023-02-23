 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian firms may replace dollar debt with rupee bonds, loans: HSBC India DCM head Vinod Venkatesh

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Rupee loans from Indian banks are cheaper by 100-150 basis points (bps), prompting companies to look for local credit to replace overseas debt coming due.

Representative Image

Indian companies are likely to replace their dollar-denominated debt with local bonds or bank loans in the near term, as conditions in the onshore markets turn favourable, the managing director and head of debt capital markets with HSBC India said.

Rupee loans from Indian banks are cheaper by 100-150 basis points (bps), prompting companies to look for local credit to replace overseas debt coming due.

"For an Indian corporate with access to both the domestic and international bond markets, cost of borrowing from the international bond market has gone up by 275-375 bps in dollar terms but has gone up by only 150 bps in the onshore bond market," HSBC's Vinod Venkatesh told Reuters in an interview.

"The economics are therefore more in favour of borrowing from the onshore bond markets rather than the offshore markets."