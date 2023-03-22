 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian exports likely to show recovery trends from second half of FY24: Fitch Ratings

Meghna Mittal
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

“We are expecting modest recessions in Europe, US, but by the second half of the year, the worst of it will start to fade and we should be on a path of recovery when it comes to exports. But there will be a very gradual recovery in exports."

India's exports dipped by 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion in January due to a slowdown in global demand.

India’s exports should recover by the second half of FY24 despite a modest recession in the US and Europe on the back of nearing an inflection point with deeper integration with supply chains, Fitch Ratings said.

“We are sort of nearing that inflection point. In the second half of the year, we should see exports gradually begin to recover from where they are at the moment. India is also looking to integrate itself more deeply into global supply chains. We've seen initial signs of that. As India continues to develop itself in the global supply chain that will help support Indian exports,” Jeremy Zook, Director at Asia Sovereign Ratings, at Fitch told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Trade data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed India’s merchandise exports continued to contract in February by over 8 percent, leading to a fiscal deficit of $17.43 billion. Merchandise exports fell 6.6 percent in January with a fiscal deficit of $17.75 billion and 3.1 percent in December.

