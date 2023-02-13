 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian exporters boost euro hedges after rally to near two-year high

Reuters
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

The EUR/INR pair soared to 90.44 on Feb. 2, just ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, its highest level since April 2021. It was last trading at 88.30.

Some Indian exporters are stepping up hedges of their future euro receipts on bets of limited upside to the rupee after the common currency's recent rally, analysts said.

There is an urgency among exporters to hedge following the euro's rally to above 88, a treasury sales official at a private bank said.

"In the portfolio that our bank manages hedging has gone up for around 70% of customers," said another treasury sales official at a private bank who advises medium to small enterprises. It had nearly dried up about two months ago, the official added.