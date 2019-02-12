Indian employees ready to take pay cut for companies offering remote working: Survey

Indian employees are so particular about having remote working facilities that they are even ready to take up a new job with a pay cut. A survey by recruitment portal Indeed said 53 percent employees would consider taking a pay cut for remote work options.

Remote work options include the option to work from home.

Further, 48 percent of employees in India would consider switching jobs for greater flexibility. Employees surveyed said they would work from home two days a week on average if they had the option.

The survey, commissioned by Indeed, was conducted by Censuswide, a UK-based survey consultancy, on 1,001 employees, and 501 employers across various sectors.

Employees want flexible working

According to the survey findings, 83 percent of employees felt a company’s remote work policy is important when searching for a job. Almost half (48 percent) of employees surveyed agreed they would consider changing their job if their current workplace eliminated their remote work policy.

The survey also said 76 percent of employees whose current workplace does not offer remote work options would consider switching to a job that offered more flexibility, while 42 percent of employees said they have already searched for such job roles.

Employees across sectors believe being able to work remotely allows them to maintain a better work-life balance and reduces stress and improves morale. Also, 56 percent of employees surveyed believe having flexibility at work makes them more productive workers.

Employers also agree

The survey said employers are also increasingly looking at adopting remote work policies in order to attract and retain the best of talent. In fact, almost all of the companies surveyed (99 percent) have invested in technology such as video conferencing tools, laptops, smartphones, Slack (searchable log of all conversation and knowledge) in order to make remote working more accessible to their employees.

Even though 47 percent of employers surveyed feel the investment required in technology to facilitate remote work is a deterrent, 83 percent of employers believe offering employees flexibility in work improves productivity.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said, “Employees can channel their creativity more productively if allowed to work at their convenience. The challenge lies in managing workers effectively, irrespective of where they are, and ensuring they are able to fulfil their aspirations and grow their career trajectory.”

The survey said companies that have implemented remote work policies have observed savings in operational costs, reduced absenteeism, and also a reduced cost on health insurance as a result.

Only a small minority of the employers surveyed (2 percent) have eliminated remote work options as they believed it hindered collaboration and could be misused by employees.