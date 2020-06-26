Indian edible oil demand may recover in Q1 next year: Analyst Dorab Mistry

Edible oil demand in the world's biggest consumer India could return to normal levels in the first quarter of 2021, analyst Dorab Mistry said in a webinar on Friday.

The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output.