Indian edible oil demand may recover in Q1 next year: Analyst Dorab Mistry

The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output.
Reuters
Edible oil demand in the world's biggest consumer India could return to normal levels in the first quarter of 2021, analyst Dorab Mistry said in a webinar on Friday.The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 12:52 pm