Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian edible oil demand may recover in Q1 next year: Analyst Dorab Mistry

The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output.

Representative image
Edible oil demand in the world's biggest consumer India could return to normal levels in the first quarter of 2021, analyst Dorab Mistry said in a webinar on Friday.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Economy #India

