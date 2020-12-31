Indian economy to register positive growth of 10% in FY21-22: ICRA

In the financial year 2021-22, the Indian economy is projected to register positive growth of around 10 percent, propped up by the low-base effect, ICRA said in a recent report.

"For the 2020-21 financial year, we expect India’s GDP growth to be -7 to -7.9 percent as against the 4.2 percent growth a year earlier," the rating agency said.

The rating agency expects the coal output to fall in FY21. However an uptick can be expected in May with a pick-up in power demand, it said.

ICRA further noted that the manufacturing sector is expected to grow at a gradual pace on the back of the boost provided by policy measures like the performance-linked incentive scheme (PLI) that offers incentives of 4-6 percent to businesses for incremental domestic production.

ICRA also said that the manufacturing sector would, however, continue to face workforce crunch thus impacting the labour-intensive sectors such as jewelry, automobile, textile and small tools.

With regard to the automobile sector, ICRA said that in the last quarter of FY21, demand is expected to stagnate as the festivities and pent-up demand have nearly ended. Hence, the demand for automobiles in FY22 will depend on how quickly the economy progresses and lifts consumer incomes.

The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) segment is expected to be the last to recover as its performance is directly proportional to the pick-up in the country’s infrastructural and mining activities. Light commercial vehicles are expected to perform better than MHCVs with sustained demand from the e-commerce sector and an increase in freight movement, the report said.

ICRA, in its report, said that the momentum of highway construction by the central government is expected to be sustained. However, the constrained finances of the state governments could see them cutting down on the expenditure to be incurred towards the sector.

The length of national highway construction in the first eight months of FY 2020-21 (at 6,764 km) has been double that of the same period of FY2019-20, it observed.

ICRA said the prospects for the aviation sector for 2021 are grim. Passenger traffic was down by 79 percent in the first eight months of the current financial year compared to the previous year. Similarly, aircraft movement was 67 percent lower and cargo handled declined by 37 percent, the report stated.

Moreover, the fresh wave of lockdowns and travel restrictions linked to the new strain of the virus could further dent the nascent improvements in the sector.