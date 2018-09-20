App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian economy to reach $5 trillion size by 2022: PM Narendra Modi

Indian economy, he said, will grow at over 8 percent rate with massive employment generation being seen in IT and retail sectors. Macroeconomic fundamental of the economy are strong, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the size of Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2022 with manufacturing and agriculture contributing $1 trillion each.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of India International Convention and Expo Centre here, he cited this week's announcement of merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to create the country's third largest lender to say that the government will not shy away from taking tough decisions in the national interest.

Indian economy, he said, will grow at over 8 percent rate with massive employment generation being seen in IT and retail sectors. Macroeconomic fundamental of the economy are strong, he said.

The government's push for Make-in-India has led to 80 percent of mobile phones currently in use being manufactured within the country, helping save Rs 3 lakh crore in foreign exchange.

The government, he said, has courage to take bold decisions.

Besides banks' merger, he cited the rollout the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which amalgamated 17 central and state taxes, among the bold measures taken by the government.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.