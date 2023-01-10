 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in FY24, says World Bank

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

India is expected to be the fastest-growing economy among the seven largest emerging market and developing economies, the World Bank said.

World Bank has slashed global economic growth forecast to 1.7% for 2023 (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Indian economy is expected to grow at the rate of 6.6 percent in fiscal year 2023-24, the World Bank said on January 10, even as it projected a gloomy outlook for the global economy.

The global economy will come "perilously close" to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies - the United States, Europe and China, the World Bank warned.

The outlook, however, remains comparatively resilient in the South Asia region, "due to limited spillovers to India from a projected global slowdown", the bank said, in its 'Global Economic Prospects' report.

The country's growth is "projected to slow, to 6.6 percent in FY2023-24 before falling back toward its potential rate of just above 6 percent", it said. Last month, the World Bank had projected India's FY 2022-23 growth at 6.4 percent.

"In India, which accounts for three-fourths of the (South Asia) region’s output, growth expanded by 9.7 percent on an annual basis in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting strong private consumption and fixed investment growth", the report noted.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing economy among the seven largest EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies), it further stated.