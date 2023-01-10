Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in FY24, says World Bank

The Indian economy is expected to grow at the rate of 6.6 percent in fiscal year 2023-24, the World Bank said on January 10, even as it projected a gloomy outlook for the global economy.

The global economy will come "perilously close" to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies - the United States, Europe and China, the World Bank warned.

The outlook, however, remains comparatively resilient in the South Asia region, "due to limited spillovers to India from a projected global slowdown", the bank said, in its 'Global Economic Prospects' report.

The country's growth is "projected to slow, to 6.6 percent in FY2023-24 before falling back toward its potential rate of just above 6 percent", it said. Last month, the World Bank had projected India's FY 2022-23 growth at 6.4 percent.

"In India, which accounts for three-fourths of the (South Asia) region’s output, growth expanded by 9.7 percent on an annual basis in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting strong private consumption and fixed investment growth", the report noted.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing economy among the seven largest EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies), it further stated.

Also Read | IMF lowers India's FY23 growth forecast to 6.8% on slower revival, tepid demand The World Bank, however, noted that consumer inflation spent most of last year was above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6 percent, prompting the policy rate to be raised by 2.25 percentage points between May and December. "India’s goods trade deficit has more than doubled since 2019, and was $24 billion in November, with deficits for crude petroleum and petroleum products ($7.6 billion) and other commodities (for example, ores and minerals at $4.2 billion) accounting for the widening," it added. Global growth slashed by half The World Bank, which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, said it had slashed its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7 percent, from its previous projection of 3 percent. If that forecast proves accurate, it would be the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Though the United States might avoid a recession this year, the World Bank predicts the US economy will eke out growth of 0.5 percent-- global weakness will likely pose another headwind for America's businesses and consumers, on top of high prices and more expensive borrowing rates. The United States also remains vulnerable to further supply chain disruptions if COVID-19 keeps surging or Russia's war in Ukraine worsens. And Europe, long a major exporter to China, will likely suffer from a weaker Chinese economy. The World Bank report also noted that rising interest rates in developed economies like the United States and Europe will attract investment capital from poorer countries, thereby depriving them of crucial domestic investment. At the same time, the report said, those high interest rates will slow growth in developed countries at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has kept world food prices high. With AP inputs

Moneycontrol News

