Indian economy showing signs of revival, says Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary

Indian economy is showing signs of revival since the peaking of second COVID wave in the first half of May on the back of targeted fiscal relief, strong push for capital expenditure, and a rapid vaccination drive, Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow 0.5 percent in Q3 and 1.6 percent in Q4 of 2020-21, leading to an upward revision in annual real GDP growth from (-)8.0 percent (2nd advance estimates) to (-)7.3 percent, he said.

The Minister of State for Finance noted that the momentum of economic recovery was, however, moderated by the onset of the second wave of COVID, he said.

"The Indian economy is showing signs of revival since the peaking of second wave in first half of May 2021 on the back of targeted fiscal relief, strong push for capital expenditure, RBI's monetary policy measures, and a rapid vaccination drive.

"This is reflected in movement of several high frequency indicators like E-way bills, power consumption, rail freight, UPI transactions, vehicle registrations, etc," he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.