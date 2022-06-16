 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian economy on path to recovery despite global headwinds, says RBI

Reuters
Jun 16, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

”Domestic economic activity has been gaining traction in spite of formidable headwinds from external developments,” the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Thursday.

The downside risks to global growth have accentuated the risk of commodity price-driven inflation turning more generalised but despite the global headwinds, India’s domestic macroeconomic conditions have continued to strengthen, its central bank said.

”Domestic economic activity has been gaining traction in spite of formidable headwinds from external developments,” the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021-22 surpassed its pre-pandemic (2019-20) level by 1.5% and activity is gaining strength in 2022-23 so far as gauged from high frequency indicators, it added.

Reuters
TAGS: #GDP #global growth #Indian economy #RBI
first published: Jun 16, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.