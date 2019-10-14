App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian economy on a shaky ground: Nobel awardee Abhijit Banerjee

The data currently available do not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon, he stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who on October 14 won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, said Indian economy is on a shaky ground.

The data currently available do not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon, he stated.

"The condition of Indian economy is on a shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can't be sure about it (revival of economy in near future).

"In the last five-six years, at least we could witness some growth, but now that assurance is also gone," Banerjee told a news channel from the US.

related news

The 58-year-old economist, who bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty", said he never thought he would get a Nobel so early in his career.

"I have been doing this research for the last twenty years. We have tried offering solutions towards alleviation of poverty," Banerjee, who is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Economy #India

