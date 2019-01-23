Indian economy may grow 7.6% in FY20: UN report

India's economy is expected to grow at 7.4 per cent during 2018-19 and improve to 7.6 per cent in the next fiscal, said a UN report on Wednesday.

The United Nations' World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2019 report also expects India's gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 7.4 per cent in 2020-21.

"Growth continues to be underpinned by robust private consumption, a more expansionary fiscal stance and benefits from previous reforms," said the report.

It further said a more robust and sustained recovery of private investment would remain crucial to lift medium-term growth.

Referring to the global economy, the report said it would continue to grow at a steady pace of around 3 per cent in 2019 and 2020 amid signs that growth has peaked.

"However, a worrisome combination of development challenges could further undermine growth," it added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that while global economic indicators remain largely favourable, "they do not tell the whole story".