English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian economy looking at 'V-shaped' recovery: Anurag Thakur

"India is already looking at ''V-shaped'' recovery. Along with the green shoots in various sectors, in the month of February, FPI inflows were Rs 25,787 crore," Thakur said at a virtual conclave organised by the Institute of Actuaries of India.

PTI
March 13, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

There are green shoots visible in various sectors of the economy and the country is already looking at a ''V-shaped'' recovery, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

"India is already looking at ''V-shaped'' recovery. Along with the green shoots in various sectors, in the month of February, FPI inflows were Rs 25,787 crore," Thakur said at a virtual conclave organised by the Institute of Actuaries of India.

After two consecutive quarters of contraction, the country''s gross domestic product (GDP) entered into a positive territory with a growth of 0.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in February.

Thakur said the country'' foreign exchange reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched all time high at USD 590 billion in January 2021.

He said the accretion to the forex reserves in the last eight month was USD 100 billion.

Close
"These are signs of confidence that the global funds and investors look at India as a destination to invest and they are bullish about India''s growth story," Thakur added.
PTI
TAGS: #Anurag Thakur #Economy #India #Indian economy #V-shaped recovery
first published: Mar 13, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.